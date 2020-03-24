Bachelet pide relajar las sanciones a países como Venezuela por la crisis sanitaria

madrid
La alta comisionada de Naciones Unidas para los derechos humanos, Michelle Bachelet, ha subrayado que se deben de relajar las sanciones internacionales impuestas a países como Irán, Venezuela, Cuba, Zimbabue o Corea del Norte, en el contexto de la actual crisis sanitaria global por el coronavirus.
"En este momento crucial, por razones de salud pública y para proteger los derechos y las vidas de millones de personas en esos países, las sanciones sectoriales deben ser aliviadas o suspendidas", ha asegurado la expresidenta chilena en un comunicado.
"En una pandemia, obstaculizar los esfuerzos médicos en un país aumenta el riesgo para todos los demás", ha añadido en la nota oficial, en la que ha pedido especial flexibilidad para el envío a esas naciones de equipamiento médico.
La mayoría de los países sujetos a sanciones "tienen sistemas sanitarios frágiles o débiles" en los que los obstáculos a la importación de material médico esencial "pueden crear duraderos perjuicios a comunidades vulnerables", ha subrayado la alta comisionada.
Bachelet pone el ejemplo de Irán, donde al menos 1.800 personas han muerto de COVID-19 y los informes de derechos humanos ya han revelado el impacto de las sanciones en el acceso a medicinas básicas y equipamiento vital en estos momentos, como respiradores o trajes de protección para los trabajadores sanitarios.
Por otro lado,ha recordado que en Venezuela muchos hospitales presentan graves carencias de fármacos e incluso frecuentes cortes de suministro eléctrico y agua corriente, una situación anterior a la actual emergencia por el coronavirus pero que debe intentar solucionarse ahora con el alivio de las sanciones.
"Ningún país puede combatir eficazmente esta epidemia por sí solo. Necesitamos actuar con solidaridad, cooperación y protección", ha concluido Bachelet.
