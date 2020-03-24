Estás leyendo: El Orgullo 2020, aplazado por el coronavirus

Público
Público

Orgullo 2020 El Orgullo 2020, aplazado por el coronavirus

Los organizadores han detallado que la celebración tendrá lugar cuando las condiciones sanitarias y de seguridad sean las adecuadas, aunque seguirán trabajando para poder realizarlo cuando sea posible. 

Manifestación estatal del Orgullo LGTBI en Madrid a su paso por Cibeles. /EFE
Manifestación estatal del Orgullo LGTBI en Madrid a su paso por Cibeles. /EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

La Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gais, Trans y Bisexuales (FELGTB), COGAM (Comité Gay de Madrid), el Colectivo LGTB+ de Madrid, y la Asociación de Empresas y Profesionales para Gays y Lesbianas de Madrid (AEGAL) han anunciado hoy el aplazamiento de la celebración del Orgullo 2020 (previsto para la última semana de junio y primera de julio) para proteger la salud y la seguridad de las personas ante la pandemia del coronavirus.

En un comunicado detallan que la celebración "tendrá lugar cuando las condiciones sanitarias y de seguridad sean las adecuadas y así sea garantizado por las autoridades sanitarias y las fuerzas de seguridad. Sin embargo, FELGTB, COGAM y AEGAL seguirán trabajando para garantizar su celebración cuando sea posible". Han aprovechado el comunicado para enviar su solidaridad a las personas afectadas por esta pandemia y agradecer la labor a los que siguen trabajando para superar esta situación, las organizaciones han subrayado la voluntad y responsabilidad del colectivo LGTBI para contribuir a frenar esta nueva crisis sanitaria.

También han lanzado un mensaje de ánimo a todas las personas del colectivo a las que la pandemia está dejando en situación de especial vulnerabilidad como "las personas mayores, los adolescentes con familias LGTBIfóbicas, las personas trabajadoras del sexo, las personas seropositivas, las personas migrantes en situación irregular o las personas sin hogar, entre otras".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú