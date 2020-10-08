Estás leyendo: El juez del CIE de Gran Canaria prohíbe más ingresos para prevenir los contagios de coronavirus

El magistrado considera que, por razones de seguridad sanitaria, aunque el centro dispone de 112 plazas, no se debe superar el número de personas que están recluidas en la actualidad, 42.

GRAFCAN9705. LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA (ESPAÑA), 01/10/2020.- Imagen de uno de los inmigrantes recluidos en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Barranco Seco, en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, tomada este jueves desde los aledaños a ese espac
 Imagen de uno de los migrantes recluidos en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Barranco Seco, en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. EFE/Ángel Medina G.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Actualizado:

EFE

El magistrado encargado del control del Centro de Internamientos de Extranjeros de Barranco Seco, en Gran Canaria, ha prohibido que se produzcan más ingresos en estas instalaciones para evitar la propagación del coronavirus, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias.

Desde el TSJC se ha indicado que el magistrado que controla el centro, Arcadio Díaz Tejera, ha dictado un auto en el que señala esta prohibición y advierte de que volvería a determinar su cierre y desalojo, como ya hizo el 31 de marzo pasado, si se declara un caso de covid-19 en su interior..

El magistrado considera que, por razones de seguridad sanitaria, aunque el CIE dispone de 112 plazas, no se debe superar el número de personas que están recluidas en la actualidad, 42 migrantes: 29 ciudadanos de Mali, 10 de Senegal, dos de Gambia y uno de Mauritania, pendientes de ser devueltos a sus países de origen.

En su auto recuerda que ya se produjeron contagios en el mes de marzo debido al hacinamiento en el que se encontraban los inmigrantes recluidos y que, cuando la situación permitió su reapertura, el pasado 25 se septiembre, fueron alojados los 42 internos.

El juez entiende que el internamiento cautelar por razones gubernativas priva a los extranjeros de libertad deambulatoria y les somete al régimen de convivencia del centro, pero siguen contando con los demás derechos y libertades constitucionales y legales reconocidos por el ordenamiento jurídico a todas las personas.

La prohibición de superar el aforo actual, añade, cumple con las precauciones establecidas por el Gobierno de España respecto a los establecimientos penitenciarios y los centros de trabajo. 

