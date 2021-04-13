Washington
Centenares de manifestantes desafiaron este lunes por la noche el toque de queda impuesto por el gobernador de Minesota en protesta por la muerte del joven afroamericano Duante Wright durante un control policial este fin de semana.
Los manifestantes se reunieron frente a la comisaría de Policía de Brooklyn Center, el suburbio de Mineápolis en el que ocurrió el suceso. Tras cumplirse el toque de queda de las 19.00 hora local (00.00 del martes GMT), se registraron enfrentamientos entre los manifestantes y agentes antidisturbios de la Policía Estatal de Minesota. Según reportes de medios locales hubo detenciones y, en paralelo a los enfrentamientos, también hubo saqueos de comercios.
Algunos de los comercios de la zona, que no fueron saqueados, estaban defendidos por civiles armados. El domingo, durante un control de tráfico en Brooklyn Center, una agente blanca disparó de forma supuestamente "accidental" al afroamericano Daunte Wright, de 20 años, según explicó este lunes en una rueda de prensa el jefe de Policía de la localidad, Tim Ganno.
La policía quería usar una pistola eléctrica para inmovilizar a Wright, pero disparó con su arma de fuego
Según Ganno, la policía quería usar una pistola eléctrica conocida como "taser" para inmovilizar a Wright, pero se confundió y disparó con su arma de fuego una bala que acabó con la vida del hombre. Sobre el motivo de la parada de tráfico, explicó que el vehículo fue interceptado porque no tenía algunos papeles en regla, tras lo que pidieron la identificación a Wright y entonces se dieron cuenta de que tenía una orden de arresto pendiente por no haber comparecido ante la Justicia por los delitos de posesión ilegal de un arma y resistencia a la autoridad. Entonces, al tratar detenerle, él se resistió, intentó entrar de nuevo en su vehículo y la policía le disparó.
El incidente sucedió cuando los nervios están a flor de piel en Mineápolis, que espera con ansiedad el resultado del juicio contra Derek Chauvin, uno de los cuatro policías acusados del asesinato de George Floyd el año pasado, que desató una oleada de protestas raciales en todo el país.
