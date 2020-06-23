zaragoza
La Comarca del Bajo Aragón-Caspe, en la provincia de Zaragoza, retrocede a la fase dos de la desescalada por un brote de coronavirus que, en principio, afecta a unas once personas, según han confirmado fuentes del Gobierno aragonés.
El Boletín Oficial de Aragón (BOA) ha publicado este martes la orden por la que establece que, ante la aparición del citado brote, será de aplicación en la comarca el régimen establecido en la fase dos del plan de desescalada.
De esta forma, entre otras indicaciones, se recomienda a todos los ciudadanos que tengan residencia habitual en la unidad territorial conformada por la comarca del Bajo Aragón-Caspe que limiten su circulación a dicha unidad territorial, salvo que concurran circunstancias acreditables que justifiquen el desplazamiento a otra parte del territorio nacional por motivos sanitarios, laborales, profesionales o empresariales, de retorno al lugar de residencia familiar, asistencia y cuidado de mayores, dependientes o personas con discapacidad, causa de fuerza mayor o situación de necesidad, o cualquier otra de análoga naturaleza.
De esta forma, la Comarca del Bajo Aragón-Caspe se suma a las otras tres comarcas aragonesas que este lunes también retrocedían a la fase dos: Cinca Medio, Bajo Cinca y La Litera.
