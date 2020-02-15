Estás leyendo: Ingresado en Alicante un jóven de 14 años por intentar suicidarse tras ser víctima de acoso escolar

Bullying Ingresado en Alicante un jóven de 14 años por intentar suicidarse tras ser víctima de acoso escolar

Los padres habían denunciado a un supuesto acosador sobre el que pesa una orden de alejamiento de 50 metros.

Los casos de acoso escolar crecen en España. EFE

Un alumno de 14 años de un instituto de Mutxamel de Alicante ha sido ingresado esta mañana en un centro hospitalario por un intento de suicidio motivado, al parecer, por ser víctima de acoso escolar. Fuentes de la investigación han señalado que, en principio, no peligra la vida de este estudiante de segundo curso de la ESO del IES Mutxamel, ya que presenta heridas consideradas superficiales.

Los padres habían denunciado hacía varios meses a un supuesto acosador, también alumno menor de edad del mismo instituto, y sobre este estudiante había en vigor una orden de alejamiento de 50 metros. La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de este caso, sobre el que no han trascendido más detalles.

