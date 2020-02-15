alicanteActualizado:
Un alumno de 14 años de un instituto de Mutxamel de Alicante ha sido ingresado esta mañana en un centro hospitalario por un intento de suicidio motivado, al parecer, por ser víctima de acoso escolar. Fuentes de la investigación han señalado que, en principio, no peligra la vida de este estudiante de segundo curso de la ESO del IES Mutxamel, ya que presenta heridas consideradas superficiales.
Los padres habían denunciado hacía varios meses a un supuesto acosador, también alumno menor de edad del mismo instituto, y sobre este estudiante había en vigor una orden de alejamiento de 50 metros. La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de este caso, sobre el que no han trascendido más detalles.
