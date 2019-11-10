Público
La cadena Aldi detecta listeria en un lote de tortitas de la marca Mini blinis

La empresa ha instado a los consumidores a que eviten consumir el producto y pasen a devolverlo a la tienda.

Un supermercado Aldi.

La cadena de supermercados Aldi ha advertido de la contaminación por listeria de un lote de minitortitas para canapés de la marca Mini blinis y ha instado a los consumidores a que eviten consumir el producto y pasen a devolverlo a la tienda.

La compañía, que ha retirado el producto, especifica en un comunicado remitido a los medios que la contaminación se detectó en el lote afectado es el '101111 DCL' y tiene fecha de caducidad de 22 de noviembre de 2019.

Aldi ha establecido la línea de atención telefónica 900 902 466 para atender a los consumidores sobre cualquier duda.

Solicitud al Fiscal de Madrid de que investigue el caso 

La asociación el Defensor del Paciente ha remitido un escrito al Fiscal de Madrid para pedirle que investigue el caso de listeriosis que afecta a los supermercados Aldi.

"Entendemos que la falta de control y cuidado es un delito contra la salud pública", señala la asociación en su escrito, difundido este domingo, en el que solicita "investigación de oficio y depuración de responsabilidades".

La asociación fundamenta su solicitud en el artículo 262 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal, que "obliga a los que por su cargo profesión u oficio tuvieren noticia de algún delito público a denunciarlo inmediatamente al Juez o al Fiscal".

