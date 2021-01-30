Estás leyendo: Castilla y León cierra la hostelería y adelanta a las 18.00 horas el cierre de establecimientos en 53 municipios

Castilla y León cierra la hostelería y adelanta a las 18.00 horas el cierre de establecimientos en 53 municipios

El vicepresidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea.
El vicepresidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea. NACHO GALLEGO / EFE

VALLADOLID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

El vicepresidente de la Junta de Castilla y León y portavoz, Francisco Igea, ha anunciado este sábado la clausura de las terrazas, de los centros infantiles y juveniles, así como la suspensión de la actividad de los museos, archivos y teatros y el adelanto del cierre de los establecimientos a las 18.00 horas en 53 municipios de las nueve provincias de la Comunidad.

Francisco Igea ha comparecido de forma telemática ante los medios tras la reunión del Consejo Extraordinario que se ha celebrado este sábado para adoptar nuevas medidas restrictivas que ayuden a frenar la expansión y la incidencia del Coronavirus en la Comunidad porque, tal y como ha precisado, en estos municipios la incidencia epidemiológica "está desbocada".

Es más, el vicepresidente ha asegurado que si en el último Consejo Interterritorial de Sanidad se hubiera dado a las comunidades herramientas legales para poder acordar medidas de confinamiento, estos 53 municipios habrían sido confinados.

