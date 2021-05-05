Catalunya prevé comenzar a vacunar contra la covid a personas de entre 40 a 49 años en junio

barcelona
El Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat de Catalunya prevé comenzar a vacunar la franja de entre 40 y 49 años en junio, después de que este próximo 10 de mayo se inicie la inmunización de los ciudadanos de entre 50 y 59 años.
"Para mayo es justo -para vacunar de 40 a 49 años-, tiene que ser el mes de junio, que es cuando recibiremos muchas más dosis de vacunas", ha pronosticado este miércoles la consellera de Salud, Alba Vergés, en una entrevista en Rac1. Ha indicado que, si la UE cumple con los compromisos de entregas de las farmacéuticas, ve "probable llegar al 70% de la población vacunada en agosto".
La consellera ha criticado el real decreto ley aprobado por el Consejo de Ministros que permitirá a las autonomías recurrir en casación ante la Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo del Supremo la presunta vulneración de derechos fundamentales en sus medidas de control de la pandemia cuando ya no haya estado de alarma. "Decir de ir al Supremo me parece quitarse la responsabilidad de encima; tenemos que poder tomar las decisiones aquí -en Catalunya-", ha subrayado.
De momento, el Govern ya ha hecho llegar este miércoles al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) las restricciones que prevé aplicar para la semana que viene, cuando ya no habrá estado de alarma.
El próximo día 9 de mayo a las 00.00 horas decae el estado de alarma y ya no habrá toque de queda, pero si bien la restauración el domingo ya podrá servir cenas hasta las 23.00 horas en Catalunya, el ocio nocturno aún espera fecha para poder reabrir.
Vergés ha explicado que la recuperación de toda la actividad tiene que ser progresiva y, en el caso del ocio nocturno, ha avanzado que se llevará a cabo en Sitges (Barcelona) una prueba piloto, en forma de estudio clínico, para observar cómo se podría reabrir este sector con las medidas "más justas".
