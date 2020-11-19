Estás leyendo: Catalunya rectifica y permite abrir los bares y restaurantes hasta las 21.30 horas a partir de próximo lunes

El Govern anuncia su plan de desescalada, que durará dos meses y estará dividido en cuatro tramos de una duración de 15 días revisable en función de la evolución de la pandemia.

Mesa vacía en Granja Viader, en Barcelona, en una imagen de archivo.
Mesa vacía en Granja Viader, en Barcelona, en una imagen de archivo. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

barcelona

público / efe

El próximo lunes 23 de noviembre podrán abrir en Catalunya bares y restaurantes, tanto en terrazas como en el interior, con aforo limitado, al igual que podrán hacerlo, también con limitación de entrada, centros deportivos y actividades culturales, en todos los casos hasta el toque de queda, que se mantiene.

Tras la polémica entre JxCat y ERC en el seno del Govern, el vicepresidente del Govern con atribuciones de presidente en funciones, Pere Aragonès, y la consellera de Presidencia, Meritxell Budó, han presentado en una rueda de prensa telemática el plan de flexibilización de las restricciones para frenar la covid. En un primer momento, se había establecido el cierre de bares y restaurantes a las 17.00 horas.

Un plan que comienza el lunes y que contiene cuatro tramos, de una duración de 15 días revisable en función de la evolución de la pandemia, y que por tanto si todo fuera bien, terminaría de aquí a dos meses, ha explicado Budó.

En el primer tramo que empieza el lunes 23 de noviembre, las terrazas de bares y restaurantes podrán abrir con una distancia mínima 2 metros entre mesas y una limitación de 4 personas por mesa, excepto grupos burbuja, y podrán también servir en el interior con limitación de aforo del 30%. 

El horario será desde las 5 de la mañana hasta las 21.30 horas, antes del toque de queda, que se mantiene. Podrán abrir también cines, teatros y salas de conciertos al 50% de su aforo, y con un máximo de 500 personas en total.

En cuanto al deporte, podrán abrir las actividades al aire libre al 50 % del aforo y, en los espacios cerrados, este se reduce al 30%, con cita previa y sin uso de vestuarios, excepto en las piscinas.

