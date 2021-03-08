Estás leyendo: Cazan a tres hombres desplegando una pancarta contra el 8M que reza: "Soy mujer y no me representan"

8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
8 M Cazan a tres hombres desplegando una pancarta contra el 8M que reza: "Soy mujer y no me representan"

Tras haber colocado la tela con el lema contrario al 8M, uno de ellos ha abandonado el lugar por una de las calles próximas al puente mientras que los dos restantes han marchado en un todoterreno azul.

Un extenso cartel que reza el mensaje "Soy mujer y no me representan" se ha colgado este lunes 8 de marzo a primera hora de la mañana en el Puente Nuevo —también llamado Puente de Hierro— situado en la ciudad de Murcia, según recoge La Opinión de Murcia. Junto al lema, un 8M tachado figura al final de la amplia tela. 

La pancarta, desplegada en el Día Internacional de la Mujer, ha sido tendida por tres hombres, tal y como detalla el medio citado. El cartel ha sido retirado al poco tiempo por efectivos de la Policía Municipal de Murcia, según fuentes del Ayuntamiento de la ciudad. 

Esos tres hombres han acudido al Puente Nuevo sobre las 07:15 horas. Tras haber colocado la tela con el lema contrario al 8M, uno de ellos ha abandonado el lugar por una de las calles próximas al puente mientras que los dos restantes han marchado en un todoterreno azul. 

La concejala del PSOE en el Ayuntamiento de Murcia Teresa Franco ha calificado a los responsables del acto de "cobardes". "Por qué no se lo han puesto en su casa", se preguntaba. 

"La pancarta no era lo único que estaba colgado", ha ironizado la concejala de Podemos en el consistorio, Clara María Baeza. Desde su formación creen que "no hay palabras" para definir el comportamiento de los "tres señores" al colgar una pancarta como esa. 

