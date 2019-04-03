Un estudio publicado por el Centro Nacional para la Biotecnología de los Estados Unidos en el que aseguran que los dientes de leche tienen células madre menos perjudicadas por los daños medioambientales, por lo que son útiles para ayudar a regenerar células en otras partes del cuerpo.
Por su coste, no son terapias de libre acceso, sino para quienes puedan permitirse su pago
Algunos expertos confirman que la cavidad pulpar de los dientes contienen células madre, con capacidad para regenerar tejidos dañados. Las células madre forman tejidos que pueden utilizarse en terapias regenerativas para enfermedades como la diabetes, el cáncer o un infarto de miocardio. También podemos encontrarlas en el cordón umbilical de los recién nacidos. Las investigaciones sobre estas células apuntan a que habrá terapias eficaces, aunque no se sabe con certeza.
La empresas de bancos de dientes en España han visto un negocio de futuro en estas conclusiones científicas, ya que las piezas dentales de los más pequeños deben guardarse de una forma especial, para que estén perfectamente conservadas cuando se necesiten, ya sea en 20 o 30 años.
Esto da paso a un debate ético en la medicina, pues no son terapias de libre acceso, sino tratamientos dirigidos a personas que dispongan de dinero para hacer frente a todo el proceso. La diferencia entre clases sociales debido a la salud de cada una sería palpable, es decir, solo la gente con dinero tendría salud.
