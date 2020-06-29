Estás leyendo: España cierra este martes la mitad de sus centrales de carbón

Público
Público
ofrecido por ofrecido por Sabadell

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Centrales térmicas España cierra este martes la mitad de sus centrales de carbón

Las grandes eléctricas españolas se van despidiendo del carbón como combustible para generar electricidad.

Vista aérea de las instalaciones de la central térmica de Endesa en el municipio coruñés de As Pontes. EFE/ Kiko Delgado (Kiko Delgado / EFE)
Vista aérea de las instalaciones de la central térmica de Endesa en el municipio coruñés de As Pontes. EFE/Kiko Delgado

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Las grandes eléctricas españolas se van despidiendo del carbón como combustible para generar electricidad. De esta manera, la mitad de las centrales térmicas de España cerrarán este martes, una medida acorde a la normativa medioambiental europea de emisiones industriales. 

Muchas de ellas llevan meses sin funcionar debido a la modificación de las condiciones de mercado por el encarecimiento de los derechos de emisión de CO2 y la caída "significativa" del precio del gas.

Así, siete de las 15 plantas que aún siguen abiertas en España clausuran este martes sus puertas. Son las centrales de Compostilla (León) y Andorra (Teruel) de Endesa; las de Lada (Asturias) y Velilla (Palencia) de Iberdrola; las de Meirama (A Coruña), La Robla (León) y Narcea (Asturias) de Naturgy; y Puente Nuevo (Córdoba) de Viesgo.

El proceso de transición hacia las fuentes renovables para generar energía ha provocado la reducción de la factura tributaria de las compañías eléctricas. De esta forma, las empresas han ahorrado más de 270 millones de euros en lo que va de año gracias a los incentivos fiscales que otorga el Gobierno para enterrar el carbón.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público