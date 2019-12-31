La Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE) ha expresado su "honda preocupación" por las medidas "más cerca del populismo que de la ortodoxia económica" que incluye el adelanto del programa de Gobierno del PSOE y Unidas Podemos y el daño que pueden hacer al empleo y la economía.
En un comunicado junto a Cepyme, los empresarios señalan que en un contexto de ralentización económica el documento esboza una serie de medidas de carácter económico y laboral que, "más cerca del populismo que de la ortodoxia económica", impactarán de forma "muy negativa en la creación de empleo, en el futuro de las empresas y desincentivarán cualquier posibilidad de inversión en España".
En la práctica, advierten, algunas de las vías de acción que se adelantan en el documento impactarán especialmente en las pymes y entre los autónomos y "pueden acabar dando como resultado un aumento de la economía sumergida y menores oportunidades de acceso al mercado laboral, los dos grandes problemas de este país".
Junto a esto, también cuestionan que las medidas planteadas dejan sin espacio al diálogo social entre empresas y trabajadores y "abren la puerta a un monólogo social por parte del futuro Gobierno".
"La adopción de iniciativas legislativas sin consenso pueden acabar teniendo escaso recorrido y siendo contraproducentes", añaden. La patronal recuerda que los últimos indicadores económicos reflejan que la economía española crece a tasas inferiores al 2%, tal y como la CEOE había señalado "no fruto de un catastrofismo interesado", sino desde la "voluntad de contribuir al bien común".
La CEOE y Cepyme subrayan también en la nota su apuesta por el diálogo social y reiteran su apuesta por un Gobierno "estable y moderado". Las patronales tienen previsto someter a consideración el documento presentado por la coalición PSOE-Unidas Podemos en la próxima junta directiva que se celebra en enero.
