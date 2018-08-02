La migración ha irrumpido como quinto problema nacional en el ranking de preocupaciones incluido por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) en su Barómetro correspondiente al pasado mes de julio, publicado este jueves. Sin embargo, el paro y la corrupción siguen encabezando la lista de las principales preocupaciones de los españoles, mientras que se reduce ligeramente la preocupación por los políticos y por los problemas de índole económica.
Migración
En concreto, el fenómeno migratorio aparece citado como un problema en un 11,1% de los cuestionarios, recuperando así las cifras que marcaba en 2011 y más que triplicando el dato de junio, cuando se anotó un 3,5% de menciones.
El debate sobre la inmigración volvió al primer plano del debate político en España después de que el pasado 11 de junio el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez aceptara acoger en el puerto de Valencia al barco 'Aquarius', con más de 600 inmigrantes indocumentados a bordo.
Paro y corrupción
Así, el 64,3 por ciento de los encuestados se declara preocupado en primer lugar por el paro, lo que supone casi dos puntos más que el mes anterior, mientras que desciende ligeramente (hasta el 38,5 por ciento, un punto menos) el número de quienes se declaran preocupados por la corrupción y el fraude.
El trabajo de campo de la encuesta correspondiente al mes de julio se realizó entre los días 1 y 10 del mes, y refleja un aumento de los españoles que consideran que la situación económica es "mala o muy mala" (del 49,7 al 51,3 por ciento), y una ligera disminución de los que creen que la situación política es "mala o muy mala" (de 66,9 al 64,6 por ciento).
