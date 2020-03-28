Estás leyendo: Millones de ciudadanos están llamados a apagar la luz en favor del clima y la salud

Público
Público

Clima Millones de ciudadanos están llamados a apagar la luz en favor del clima y la salud

La decimotercera edición de la campaña mundial Hora del Planeta convocada por el Fondo Mundial para la Naturaleza se celebrará marcada por la emergencia sanitaria a partir de las 20:30h y bajo el lema "Apaga la luz, todo irá bien". 

Manifestación por el clima en Oviedo
Manifestantes se movilizan por un nuevo acuerdo mundial a favor del clima. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

Millones de ciudadanos están convocados este sábado por el Fondo Mundial para la Naturaleza (WWF) a apagar la luz de sus casas y celebrar desde los balcones una nueva edición de la Hora del Planeta marcada por la emergencia sanitaria.

Más de 250 ayuntamientos y de 170 organizaciones y empresas se han sumado en España a la celebración de la decimotercera edición de esta campaña mundial convocada este sábado durante una hora, a partir de las 20:30, bajo el lema "Apaga la luz, todo irá bien".

La iniciativa coincide esta vez con los ciudadanos confinados en sus casas a causa de la emergencia sanitaria mundial provocada por el coronavirus, que convertirá la campaña en una iniciativa muy virtual, según sus responsables.

La campaña busca concienciar a las organizaciones, empresas y administraciones para que apuesten por un nuevo acuerdo para la naturaleza y las personas porque sin una naturaleza sostenible es imposible la salud, advierten.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú