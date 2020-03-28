madrid
Millones de ciudadanos están convocados este sábado por el Fondo Mundial para la Naturaleza (WWF) a apagar la luz de sus casas y celebrar desde los balcones una nueva edición de la Hora del Planeta marcada por la emergencia sanitaria.
Más de 250 ayuntamientos y de 170 organizaciones y empresas se han sumado en España a la celebración de la decimotercera edición de esta campaña mundial convocada este sábado durante una hora, a partir de las 20:30, bajo el lema "Apaga la luz, todo irá bien".
La iniciativa coincide esta vez con los ciudadanos confinados en sus casas a causa de la emergencia sanitaria mundial provocada por el coronavirus, que convertirá la campaña en una iniciativa muy virtual, según sus responsables.
La campaña busca concienciar a las organizaciones, empresas y administraciones para que apuesten por un nuevo acuerdo para la naturaleza y las personas porque sin una naturaleza sostenible es imposible la salud, advierten.
