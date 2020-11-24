El colaborador de 'Público' Santiago F. Reviejo, galardonado con el Premio Andalucía sobre Migraciones

madrid
La Junta de Andalucía ha concedido el Premio Andalucía sobre Migraciones en la modalidad de Medios de Comunicación al colaborador de Público Santiago Fernández Reviejo por el reportaje titulado La niña que huyó de una boda en Guinea Bissau y ahora es enfermera contra la ablación genital.
Los Premios Andalucía sobre Migraciones, que convoca la Dirección General de Coordinación de Políticas Migratorias de la Consejería de la Presidencia de la Junta, tienen como objetivo reconocer las actividades que mejor contribuyan a fomentar la interculturalidad y la diversidad cultural y social existente en Andalucía, en el marco de la igualdad de género, así como a sensibilizar a la sociedad en una convivencia de enriquecimiento mutuo y a favorecer la plena integración de las personas extranjeras en esta comunidad.
En el reportaje galardonado se relata la historia de Cadidjato Baldé, que salió de su país, Guinea Bissau, al cumplir los 11 años, porque no quería seguir los pasos de su hermana mayor, a la que, con sólo 17, obligaron a casarse con un hombre más viejo que su padre, pero muy respetado como imán principal de la región de Gabú, al este de un país donde esa práctica, como en otros muchos de África, suele ser muy común.
Cadidjato vive desde entonces con una familia de acogida en Sevilla, donde se ha hecho enfermera y colabora en la formación y sensibilización del personal sanitario sobre la ablación genital que sufren muchas mujeres procedentes de diferentes países del continente africano.
La XVI edición de los Premios Andalucía sobre Migraciones también ha distinguido a Antonio Pérez Gil en la modalidad de Producción Artística, por su trabajo El mar nos mueve, el mar se mueve, y a Cruz Roja en la modalidad de Sensibilización e Interculturalidad en la Red por su proyecto La maleta invisible. Además, el jurado ha concedido una mención especial al Programa nacional para la prevención de la islamofobia presentado por la Asociación Marroquí para la Integración de los Inmigrantes.
La ceremonia de entrega de estos premios está previsto que se celebre el próximo 18 de diciembre en Sevilla, con motivo de la conmemoración del Día Internacional del Migrante.
