Colectivos sociales de Vigo denuncian el dispendio de casi un millón en luces de navidad

El regidor vigués Abel Caballero prometió a sus ciudadanos "la mejor cabalgata de Europa” y las luces navideñas ornamentan la ciudad hace semanas. Comparó su poderío con grandes ciudades del mundo como Nueva York, Tokyo o París y hasta se jactó de tener hilo telefónico directo con el alcalde neoyorquino, a quien aconsejó ponerse unas gafas de sol ante el espectáculo que se va a vivir hoy.
El día grade del encendido ha llegado y, a las nueve de la noche está previsto que la lluvia de una tregua. Según el propio Caballero ha manifestado "los comerciantes habrán cerrado sus negocios para poder disfrutar también" y si no deja de llover, según el alcalde vigués "siempre queda el plan B: los paraguas". O los balcones. Ofrecidos en alquiler a cinco euros por persona (curiosos o prensa), muchos en un estado comprometido, todavía con los apuntalamientos de obra.
Abel Caballero gobierna Vigo con mayoría absoluta desde 2015. La partida presupuestaria para iluminación y adornos navideños, según Máis social ya contemplaba los 600.000 euros en 2017 y, desde entonces, no ha dejado de crecer hasta los 968.000 de este año. Sin contar si el consumo eléctrico, unos 700.000 euros más, estarían ya sumados.
Más de 54.000 hogares vigueses declaran que llegan con dificultad o mucha dificultad a fin de mes. Aunque esto es una extrapolación del 17,5% de la tasa de pobreza. Sin embargo, el ayuntamiento de Caballero presume de gasto social, Vigo, como ciudad más grande de Galicia, y uno de sus barrios, el de O Calvario, es uno de los cincuenta y dos más pobres de España, con menos de 43 euros por habitante.
Abel Caballero respondió a las afirmaciones de Máis social y afirmó: ”Me es igual, es política pura. Son partidos políticos simulando”. Posición oficial a un debate social que hoy también llena de luces y sombras las calles de Vigo.
