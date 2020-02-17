valència
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han salvado la vida de un bebé de unos dos meses que se encontraba en parada cardiorrespiratoria, tras 20 minutos de practicarle la maniobra de reanimación cardiopulmonar, según ha informado la Jefatura Superior en un comunicado.
Los hechos sucedieron sobre las 19.30 de este domingo cuando los agentes que realizaban labores de prevención fueron alertados por la Sala del 091 para que se dirigieran a un domicilio del barrio de Russafa de València donde, al parecer, un bebé se había desmayado y no respiraba.
Los agentes se presentaron en el lugar donde localizaron a varias personas "muy alteradas" en el portal y una mujer que portaba un bebé inmóvil que no respiraba. Inmediatamente uno de los agentes cogió al bebé en brazos y comenzó a realizarle el masaje cardíaco, hasta que reaccionó y comenzó a respirar y llorar, momento en el que fue incorporado y arropado por el policía.
A los pocos segundos el niño comenzó a quedarse sin respiración otra vez, iniciando nuevamente el agente el masaje cardíaco, hasta volver a recuperar la respiración y el llanto del bebé.
Durante todo el tiempo que este policía realizaba las maniobras de reanimación al niño, el otro agente alternaba las gestiones telefónicas con el 112 y el médico de urgencias, a la vez que intentaba mantener un espacio de seguridad para su compañero y el bebé, ya que los familiares y las personas de alrededor estaban "muy alteradas" ante la situación.
Tras más de 20 minutos realizando las maniobras al bebé llegaron los servicios médicos, que trasladaron al niño al hospital, donde ingresó con vida y consciente. La patrulla les acompañó y abrió paso.
