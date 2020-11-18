Estás leyendo: Condenan al Banco de España por despedir a una trabajadora que pidió conciliar

La demandante tenía jornada continua excepto dos días en los que también trabajaba de tarde, por lo que le era imposible conciliar la jornada laboral con sus dos hijos de cuatro años y de uno.

Fachada del Banco de España. EFE/Chema Moya/Archivo.

El Banco de España le comunicó un cambio de departamento, en el cual trabajaría en una jornada partida de lunes a viernes. La trabajadora pidió información para acogerse a una reducción de jornada. La respuesta fue que si no confirmaba en 24 horas su disponibilidad sería despedida, que fue lo que ocurrió finalmente. 

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid condenó al Banco de España al incumplir la ley que obliga a "conciliar la vida laboral y familiar sin sufrir discriminaciones de carácter salarial, evitando la reducción de jornada que usan mayoritariamente las mujeres y que les ha supuesto un perjuicio económico".

La sentencia obliga al Banco de España a indemnizar a la demandante con 6.251 euros por daños y perjuicios.

Esta es la segunda condena al Banco de España que revela la Cadena SER por impedir conciliar vida laboral y familiar a una trabajadora.

