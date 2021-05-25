Estás leyendo: Condenado a prisión el dueño de un hotel que explotó laboralmente a una empleada: más de seis años sin librar ni un solo día

El hostelero ha sido condenado a nueves meses de cárcel por un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores. Pepa, camarera de piso de 57 años, no tuvo ni un día de descanso en seis años y medio y dormía en el cuarto de la limpieza.

Una camarera de piso durante su turno de limpieza de habitaciones en un hotel de Madrid. Reuters
La Audiencia Provincial de Navarra ha condenado a nueve meses de prisión al propietario del hotel Castillo en la localidad navarra de Javier por la brutal explotación laboral de una trabajadora búlgara, a quien no dio ni un solo día libre durante siete años y cinco meses, informa Nius.

El hostelero ha sido condenado por un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores por explotar laboralmente a Pepa, camarera de piso de 57 años, que no tuvo ni un solo día de descanso durante los seis años y cinco meses que trabajó en este establecimiento.

Según recoge la sentencia, la trabajadora trabajó a doble jornada diaria en la limpieza de las habitaciones, de lunes a domingo, y sin ningún día de descanso semanal ente 2008 hasta 2015.

Además, la trabajadora se ocupaba de la recepción del hotel en el turno de noche, salvo los sábados, y dormía en una cama supletoria instalada en el almacén del hotel, lugar destinado a los productos de limpieza, sin iluminación y sin ventilación exterior.

Además, el acusado tendrá que indemnizar a la víctima con 3.000 euros.

