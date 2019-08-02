Público
El Montparnasse Un condenado por trata de mujeres monta  una fiesta con churrascos y camareras en toples en su club de alterne

La alcaldesa de Meis, Marta Giráldez, ha anunciado que el local "no tiene permiso municipal para hacer la nueva zona 'chill-out' y que harán "todo lo que esté a su alcance para evitarlo, incluso recurriendo a las fuerzas de seguridad".

El club de alterne, El Montparnasse. Google Maps

El propietario del club de alterne, El Montparnasse, Carlos V.S., está condenado por no haber dado de alta en la Seguridad Social a sus trabajadoras y por trata de personas con delito de prostitución. 

El club de alterne, situado en la recta de A Goulla en la PO-531 que conecta Vilagarcía con Pontevedra, inaugura una nueva zona chill-out combinada con camareras en toples y churrascos gratis para la clientela. El club contará además con música y una bailarina de estriptis, según publicitan en la cuña radiofónica.

En 2017 el Tribunal Supremo confirmó una condena de dos años y medio de cárcel a Carlos V.S. por no dar de alta en la Seguridad Social a sus nueve trabajadoras.

La alcaldesa de Meis, Marta Giráldez, ha declarado que "no tienen un permiso municipal para hacer algo como esto, y por supuesto haremos todo lo que esté a nuestro alcance para evitar que esto suceda mañana, incluso recurriendo a las fuerzas de seguridad si es necesario", según informa La Voz de Galicia

