El propietario del club de alterne, El Montparnasse, Carlos V.S., está condenado por no haber dado de alta en la Seguridad Social a sus trabajadoras y por trata de personas con delito de prostitución.
El club de alterne, situado en la recta de A Goulla en la PO-531 que conecta Vilagarcía con Pontevedra, inaugura una nueva zona chill-out combinada con camareras en toples y churrascos gratis para la clientela. El club contará además con música y una bailarina de estriptis, según publicitan en la cuña radiofónica.
En 2017 el Tribunal Supremo confirmó una condena de dos años y medio de cárcel a Carlos V.S. por no dar de alta en la Seguridad Social a sus nueve trabajadoras.
La alcaldesa de Meis, Marta Giráldez, ha declarado que "no tienen un permiso municipal para hacer algo como esto, y por supuesto haremos todo lo que esté a nuestro alcance para evitar que esto suceda mañana, incluso recurriendo a las fuerzas de seguridad si es necesario", según informa La Voz de Galicia.
