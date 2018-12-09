Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Condenan a un hombre a cinco años de prisión tras drogar, violar y robar a una prostituta en Madrid

Jueces y fiscales manifiestan que no es una agresión porque los efectos de las drogas hicieron que el acusado no tuviera que utilizar la violencia física. Se trata de la condena mínima.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Audiencia Provincial de Madrid. EFE/Archivo

Audiencia Provincial de Madrid. EFE/Archivo

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha condenado a cinco años de prisión —la condena mínima— a un hombre por haber drogado, violado y robado a una prostituta, después de considerar que se trata de un delito de abusos y no de una agresión sexual.

El agresor contrató los servicios de la mujer a través de internet el año pasado y quedaron en un piso de la capital. Según la sentencia recogida por la Cadena Ser, el acusado aprovechó para echar Zolpidem en la cerveza de la víctima y violarla sin utilizar preservativo. Además, al marcharse, el hombre le robó 400 euros.

La sentencia, según la Cadena SER, no rebela los argumentos que justifiquen esta condena, que sería la menos grave para este tipo de abusos sexuales con penetración. Asimismo, el documento especifica que se impone la pena en su tramo mínimo.

En ese sentido, el hombre es condenado por un delito de abusos en la versión agravada por penetración y considera que se trata de un abuso y no de una violación. Esto, explica la sentencia recogida por la SER, se debe a que los fármacos anularon la voluntad de la víctima sin que el agresor tuviera que utilizar la violencia física.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad