Control de drogas Detenido un conductor en Ibiza que dio positivo en todas las drogas detectables

Circulaba en Nochevieja de manera temeraria tras consumir cocaína, metanfetaminas, opiáceos, cannabis y anfetaminas.

El conductor fue detenido en Ibiza tras dar positivo en todos los estupefacientes detectables. / EP

La Policía Local de Ibiza ha detenido a un conductor por un presunto delito contra la salud pública y contra la seguridad viaria al dar positivo en todas las sustancias detectables.

Según ha informado el Ayuntamiento de Ibiza, la detención tuvo lugar el 1 de enero a las tres de la madrugada en la calle Riambau. El conductor, J.G.V. de 31 años, circulaba de manera temeraria, poniendo en peligro al resto de usuarios de la vía.

Así, los agentes sometieron al individuo a los distintas pruebas, dando positivo en cocaína, metanfetaminas, opiáceos, cannabis y anfetaminas.

Tras llevar a cabo un registro, se le encontraron también 20 pastillas de color rosa, 6 más de color morado y dos envoltorios con una sustancia que podría ser cocaína, así como un paquete con otra sustancia de color marrón y un peso de 0,15 gramos.

