Controlado el incendio de Rafelguaraf en Valencia

valencia
El incendio de Rafelguaraf (Valencia) se encuentra ya controlado, aunque en las próximas horas se continuará trabajando en refrescar la zona y está previsto que a partir de las 20 horas puedan regresar a sus casas las personas evacuadas, 160 residentes de dos urbanizaciones. Según una primera evaluación de la superficie afectada, el fuego ha quemado 179,76 hectáreas, 177,19 de ellas masa forestal, informa el Centro de Emergencias de la Generalitat Valenciana.
El secretario autonómico de Seguridad y Emergencias, José María Ángel, ha visitado esta tarde el Puesto Avanzado de Mando que coordina los trabajos de extinción del fuego, junto a la alcaldesa de Rafelguaraf, Rafaela Aliaga, que permanecerá en la zona al menos hasta el mediodía de mañana lunes.
En el terreno afectado se encuentran trabajando 8 brigadas de la Diputación de Valencia, dos unidades de Bomberos Forestales de la Generalitat, dos autobombas, tres dotaciones del consorcio provincial de Bomberos de Valencia y personal técnico de Emergencias de la Generalitat Valenciana. El Centro de Emergencias de la Generalitat ha informado de que el Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Valencia ha dado por controlado el incendio a las 19:40 horas.
La superficie quemada pertenece a los términos de Rafelguaraf, Barxeta y Xàtiva y por el momento no hay indicios de que el incendio, que se inició en el barranco de Gerrilla, sea intencionado. El foco inicial se produjo en el barranco de Gerrilla y a partir de este punto se extendió rápidamente debido al fuerte viento de poniente, aunque al tratarse de una zona ya afectada por otro incendio en 2016, no había gran cantidad de masa combustible.
