Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cornada de vaquilla Muere un joven por una cornada de vaquilla en las fiestas de Pinoso, Alicante

Tras el suceso, la víctima salió al exterior de la plaza en dirección a la enfermería con "la pierna izquierda completamente ensangrentada y mostrando desfallecimiento progresivo".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El chico fue corneado y no pudo sobrevivir a las heridas | EUROPA PRESS

El chico fue corneado y no pudo sobrevivir a las heridas | EUROPA PRESS

Un joven de 26 años ha muerto como consecuencia de las heridas sufridas tras una cornada de una vaquilla durante las fiestas de la localidad alicantina de Pinoso, han informado este viernes fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

El suceso, confirmado por fuentes de la Policía Local, ocurrió ayer por la tarde, sobre las 19.40 horas, en los festejos de la suelta de vaquillas de la citada localidad.

La primera vaquilla de la tarde empitonó al corredor, vecino del municipio alicantino de Petrer, a la altura del gemelo izquierdo.

Cuando la vaquilla lo dejó, el joven, ayudado por otras personas, salió al exterior de la plaza en dirección a la enfermería con "la pierna izquierda completamente ensangrentada y mostrando desfallecimiento progresivo", han explicado las mismas fuentes.

En ese momento fue asistido por el médico cirujano de la plaza, quien, a la vista de la gravedad de la herida -una cornada de 20 centímetros de profundidad con tres recorridos de escarpa con afectación vascular-, decidió el traslado urgente al Hospital del Elda (Alicante).

"Posteriormente se ha tenido conocimiento de que ha fallecido como consecuencia de las heridas sufridas", han señalado fuentes del instituto armado.

Con motivo de este incidente, la corporación local se ha reunido de urgencia y ha decidido suspender los actos previstos para hoy y decretar un día de luto.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad