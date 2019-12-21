Público
Cornisa Sobresalto en Doña Manolita por la caída de una cornisa

Emergencias de Madrid ha tenido que acordonar la Calle del Carmen de Madrid donde ya hacían cola centenares de personas.

Esta mañana los efectivos de Emergencias de Madrid han acordonado la Calle del Carmen de la capital por el desprendimiento de ladrillos de una cornisa. Los bomberos intervinieron la zona a la altura de la conocida administración de lotería, Doña Manolita donde ya se encontraba más de un centenar de personas esperando a ser atendidas. 

Por suerte no ha habido que lamentar daños materiales ni personales y actualmente los esfuerzos se concentran en restablecer cuanto antes la zona y la afluencia de viandantes en un día especialmente concurrido en el centro de Madrid. 

