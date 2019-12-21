Esta mañana los efectivos de Emergencias de Madrid han acordonado la Calle del Carmen de la capital por el desprendimiento de ladrillos de una cornisa. Los bomberos intervinieron la zona a la altura de la conocida administración de lotería, Doña Manolita donde ya se encontraba más de un centenar de personas esperando a ser atendidas.
Por suerte no ha habido que lamentar daños materiales ni personales y actualmente los esfuerzos se concentran en restablecer cuanto antes la zona y la afluencia de viandantes en un día especialmente concurrido en el centro de Madrid.
Imágenes de la Calle del Carmen de Madrid, a la altura de Doña Manolita, donde efectivos de Emergencias Madrid se han visto obligados a acordonar una zona por el desprendimiento de ladrillos de una cornisa https://t.co/84pSjQsjH7 pic.twitter.com/lxuDypicXw— Europa Press TV (@europapress_tv) December 21, 2019
