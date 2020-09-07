Estás leyendo: Al menos 65 positivos por covid-19 en una residencia de Toledo

Al menos 65 positivos por covid-19 en una residencia de Toledo

La Diputación de Toledo confirma que se han detectado 43 casos positivos en residentes y 22 en trabajadores del centro como resultado de las pruebas PCR realizadas en la residencia San José. 

Imagen de la realización de un test rápido con una muestra de sangre . /Europa Press

El Gobierno de la Diputación de Toledo ha mantenido este lunes una reunión con los grupos políticos de la corporación provincial en la que ha informado a sus representantes sobre la situación en la Residencia Social Asistida (RSA) San José en relación a la covid-19. En esta reunión se ha informado de que en estos momentos, como resultado de las pruebas PCR realizadas, se han detectado 65 casos positivos, 43 de residentes y 22 de trabajadores del centro.

En la reunión convocada por el Ejecutivo provincial han participado el vicepresidente primero de Asuntos Generales, Empleo, Deportes y Promoción Turística, Fernando Muñoz; la vicepresidenta segunda de Educación, Cultura, Igualdad y Bienestar Social, Ana Gómez; el presidente del grupo del Partido Popular, Manuel Fernández; y los portavoces del los grupos de Ciudadanos, Julio Comendador; y de Izquierda Unida Podemos, Mario García, según ha informado la Institución provincial en nota de prensa.

La mayoría de los casos positivos son asintomáticos y solo cuatro afectados han requerido ingreso hospitalario

La realización de test a los trabajadores y residentes de la RSA por parte de la autoridad sanitaria de la Comunidad Autónoma se ha llevado a cabo siguiendo los protocolos previstos tras la confirmación de un positivo el 25 de agosto, poniéndose en marcha todas las medidas aplicables por el protocolo sanitario y suspendiéndose de forma inmediata las visitas al centro.

La mayoría de los casos positivos son asintomáticos y solo cuatro afectados han requerido ingreso hospitalario. Por el momento y según la evaluación de la autoridad sanitaria, la situación está controlada y se están siguiendo los protocolos de actuación previstos para este tipo de casos.

