Una calculadora online creada por un físico español y una médica polaca predice el tiempo que tendrás que esperar para acceder a la primera dosis del fármaco. 

21/01/2021.- Personal sanitario prepara la segunda dosis de la vacuna contra el Covid-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech.
Personal sanitario prepara la segunda dosis de la vacuna contra el Covid-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech. Quique Garcia / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Una herramienta desarrollada por un físico español y una médica polaca predice el tiempo de espera para vacunarse basándose en el calendario del Ministerio de Sanidad. La calculadora online creada por Álvaro Díez y Dominika Miszewska utiliza parámetros variables en función del riesgo de cada grupo poblacional, la edad y el ritmo de vacunación. El instrumento se encuentra en OmniCalculator, una especie de repositorio de calculadoras.

Para obtener el resultado y saber la horquilla de personas que se encuentran por delante en la cola de la vacunación basta con especificar la comunidad a la que se pertenece, la edad, marcar si se es trabajador sanitario o sociosanitario, gran dependiente, enfermo de riesgo, trabajador o interno en una residencia, embarazada o empleado en un espacio cerrado.

Cabe recordar que el calendario de vacunación está dividido en tres etapas, definidas en función de la disponibilidad de las dosis en cada momento y que la estrategia de vacunación se plantea en función de cuatro criterios de riesgo que dividen a la población en 18 grupos.

Consulta aquí mismo cuándo te tocará vacunarte: 

Calculadora del Turno de Vacunación en España
Omni

