El director de la Unidad de Seguimiento de la covid-19 en Catalunya, el epidemiólogo Jacobo Mendioroz, no descarta que antes de 15 días se tenga que decretar el confinamiento domiciliario en toda el área de Barcelona si no mejoran los datos epidemiológicos de los contagios de coronavirus.

En una entrevista en RAC-1, el epidemiólogo ha dicho que tras entrar en vigor las medidas restrictivas y el consejo de no salir de casa para 2,8 millones de catalanes que viven en 13 municipios de la primera corona metropolitana y las comarcas leridanas del Segrià y de la Noguera, "el siguiente paso es el confinamiento domiciliario. Podría ser antes de 15 días".

"Realmente no tenemos otras herramientas de protección de la ciudadanía. Podría ser antes de 15 días, pero es lo que quisiéramos evitar", ha dicho.

"Si la gente no respeta la recomendación de no salir de Barcelona por no estar prohibido, se puede considerar un error", ha admitido el epidemiólogo tras ver el éxodo masivo de vehículos que salieron ayer por la tarde del área metropolitana.

Según Mendioroz, "si como consecuencia de la salida de los barceloneses este fin de semana, salen de golpe la semana siguiente 300 casos en los pueblos de la costa, será necesario tomar alguna medida".

El responsable de la Unidad de Seguimiento de la covid en Catalunya ha informado de que "en cuestión de días saldrá un aplicativo web a través del cual una persona con síntomas pueda autodeclarar los contactos que tiene, para que se les llame a toda velocidad para poder aislarlos".