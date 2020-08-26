madrid
La Policía Municipal de Valladolid ha desalojado en la madrugada de este miércoles un restaurante de la capital con 91 personas que estaban bailando durante la celebración de una boda y que incumplían las medidas de seguridad, ya que no llevaban puesta mascarilla ni guardaban distancia social.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Policía Local, los hechos se han producido a primera hora de la madrugada de este miércoles, cuando los agentes han tenido que desalojar el local, en el que acababa de comenzar el baile por la celebración de un enlace matrimonial.
El dueño del establecimiento asegura que se cumplieron las medidas, aunque admite la dificultad de controlar el cumplimiento de las normas en las bodas donde "la gente se levanta y se conoce porque es familia".
Aunque el dueño aún no ha recibido la comunicación de la Policia, los agentes levantaron acta al responsable del establecimiento por infracción del acuerdo 46/2020 de la Junta de Castilla y León y que prevé multas de entre 3.000 y 60.000 euros para este tipo de supuestos.
