El jefe de Enfermedades Infecciosas afirma que "es muy probable que en dos o tres semanas sea absolutamente marginal".

Sanitarios y trabajadores de los hospitales de campaña que fueron instalados en Ifema (Madrid). / EFE

barcelona

efe

El jefe de Enfermedades Infecciosas del Hospital Vall d'Hebrón de Barcelona, Benito Almirante, ha afirmado que el coronavirus se encuentra en la fase final y que "es muy probable que en dos o tres semanas sea absolutamente marginal".

En una entrevista en la televisión municipal de Barcelona, Betevé, Almirante ha defendido que pronto la propagación del virus será mínima y que los rebrotes de gran magnitud son "improbables".

El infectólogo ha manifestado que, tras la evolución de la enfermedad y las medidas de protección y confinamiento de la población, "la enfermedad va a la baja".

Según el jefe de Enfermedades Infecciosas del Hospital Vall d'Hebrón, "es muy probable que en un período de dos o tres semanas sea absolutamente marginal".

Almirante compara la evolución de la covid-19 con la de otras enfermedades víricas como la gripe, que "tiene también una subida muy importante, un patrón que dura varias semanas y un descenso gradual hasta que prácticamente desaparece en la época estival".

"El comportamiento del coronavirus es muy similar a la gripe estacional", afirma el especialista.

Benito Almirante confirma que los niños y adolescentes no sufren la enfermedad y tienen un riesgo muy bajo de transmitirla entre ellos mismos o a otras personas.

Esto se debe, según el médico, a que tienen poco desarrollada una molécula que tienen los adultos en la mucosa respiratoria.

Esta sirve al virus para infectar, como una especie de receptor que propaga la infección al resto del organismo.

