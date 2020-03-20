madrid
El tráfico en los puertos de Baleares está restringido desde este jueves para contener la epidemia del coronavirus. Todos los buques y embarcaciones de recreo tienen prohibido su acceso, menos el velero Isla Pascua.
Según el diario El Expansión, el patrón Rafa Lambiés ha decidido pasar la cuarentena a bordo de su barco en una isla deshabitada al norte de Formentera llamada Espalmador. Tras los primeros avisos de la crisis del Covid-19, Lambiés decidió buscar un lugar al que escaparse a modo de confinamiento y alejado de esta "locura".
Además, el valenciano asegura al mismo medio que dispone de comida suficiente para pasar la cuarentena en su barco bien equipado y en la isla que ahora es su refugio.
Aunque la Guardia Civil le ofreció volver, el aventurero rechaza moverse, ya que se ha tomado unas "vacaciones" como administrador de fincas sin plazos, pero con la seguridad de volver a pisar tierra y trabajar en verano.
