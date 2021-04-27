madridActualizado:
Los Mossos d' Esquadra investigan el envío de una carta con balas dirigida a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y candidata del PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, según adelanta la Cadena SER. El suceso se ha conocido en las últimas horas y se desconoce la identidad del autor.
En esta ocasión, los controles de Correos detectaron las balas en Barcelona antes de que el sobre llegase a Madrid. Este paquete se mandó sin remitente y aún se desconoce el tipo de proyectiles y si contenían algún mensaje, informa el mismo medio.
Además, la empresa estatal también ha interceptado en Vallecas un segundo envío con munición que tenía como destinatario la dirección de la Guardia Civil, que preside Carmen Gámez, quien ya fue objeto de una amenaza similar la semana pasada, avanza elDiario.es.
El hallazgo se ha producido justo en el día en que la candidata del PP a la reelección en las autonómicas madrileñas, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha acusado a la izquierda de "crispar" el ambiente de la campaña electoral.
Estos nuevos incidentes se producen apenas unos días después de la recepción de cartas con amenazas de muerte y balas al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, la directora general de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez, y el exvicepresidente del Gobierno y cabeza de lista en las elecciones madrileñas, Pablo Iglesias.
También la ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto, recibió otro paquete con una navaja ensangrentada, cuyo autor fue identificado como un hombre residente en El Escorial que supuestamente padece esquizofrenia.
En el caso de Maroto, según ha podido constatar Público, se trata de la misma persona que remitió en febrero otra carta –con sólo un CD de música y una nota ilegible en su interior– al portavoz de EH Bildu en el Congreso, Jon Iñarritu.
Coincidiendo con esta situación y la recta final de los comicios del 4M, las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado han reforzado las medidas de seguridad a los cuatro candidatos que concurren a las elecciones en la Comunidad de Madrid y que hasta ahora no contaban con ella: Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE), Mónica García (Más Madrid), Rocío Monasterio (Vox) y Edmundo Bal (Ciudadanos).
