El Defensor del Pueblo investigará el experimento para reducir la agresividad de los presos

Los centros penitenciarios de Huelva y Córdoba han participado en un experimento pionero que ahora ha paralizado el Ministerio de Interior y que investigará de oficio el Defensor del Pueblo. El tratamiento trataba de averiguar si mediante la estimulación cerebral con corrientes eléctricas se calmarían las conductas agresivas de los reos con delitos de sangre.
El Defensor del Pueblo ha solicitado información a Instituciones Penitenciarias sobre estos ensayos llevados a cabo en 2016 y 2017, ya que consideran que la condición de "persona bajo custodia" de los presos elimina la voluntariedad para participar en el proyecto, según ha adelantado El País y han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la institución.
Según informaron fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias a Europa Press, el Centro Penitenciario de Huelva y el Centro Penitenciario de Córdoba realizaron en 2016 y 2017, respectivamente, pruebas de estimulación cerebral a 41 presos considerados violentos con el fin de calmar las conductas más agresivas.
Este proyecto, que fue autorizado por el anterior Gobierno, ha sido suspendido por Interior, por lo que no tendrá continuidad hasta que se conozcan las conclusiones de un informe de salud penitenciaria que se está elaborando.
Este tratamiento basado en sesiones de estimulación cerebral de unos 15 minutos de duración y que se realizó tanto a reos con delitos de sangre como los que no lo tenían -como grupo de control-, se prolongó durante tres días y, tras este tiempo, se concluyó que estos estímulos sirvieron para bajar la agresividad en parámetros como violencia verbal, violencia física, rabia y hostilidad.
