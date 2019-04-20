UGT ha denunciado este sábado el alto coste económico y social que supone la falta de una regulación adecuada de las plataformas digitales en el sector del reparto, como Glovo, Deliveroo y Uber Eats.
Según el sindicato, estas empresas "se ahorran" al año una media de 4.000 euros en salarios y 6.000 euros en cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social por cada trabajador que no reconocen como empleado.
Teniendo en cuenta que el número de trabajadores del sector ronda los 17.000, UGT calcula que la Seguridad Social deja de ingresar unos 93 millones al año por esta situación, cifras que estima que se multiplicarán por tres en 2020.
El sindicato recuerda que cinco sentencias, relativas a los 'riders' de Glovo, han dejado claro que las plataformas digitales tienen empleados y no colaboradores."El que estos modelos de negocio no quieran reconocer la relación laboral por cuenta ajena de las personas que trabajan en las mismas supone un elevado coste económico y social", critica UGT.
Por ello, la organización que dirige Pepe Álvarez insta a los partidos políticos y, particularmente al Gobierno que se forme tras las elecciones generales, a regular adecuadamente estas plataformas.
El sindicato advierte de que establecer una figura laboral específica para este tipo de negocios sería una "trampa", ya que implicaría menos derechos laborales y menos ingresos a la Seguridad Social si los 'riders' no son reconocidos como trabajadores por cuenta ajena.
En su opinión, estas plataformas basan sus modelos de negocio "en una interpretación muy abusiva de la condición de trabajador autónomo, incompatible con la legalidad".
