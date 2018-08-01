Denuncian a un criadero de Tres Cantos por las condiciones en las que vivían los animales

El colectivo Justicia Animal ha denunciado al criadero Aguas Claras, en la localidad de Tres Cantos (Madrid), por las condiciones a las que tenía sometidos a los animales según las imágenes recogidas en un vídeo publicado el pasado mes de abril por la asociación Veggie for animals.
El colectivo ha decidido hacerlo en este momento tras conocer "la ridícula" sanción de 3.000 euros que ha impuesto el Ayuntamiento de la localidad al criadero como consecuencia de los hechos denunciados. "A pesar de indicarle hace meses a la propietaria de la ilegalidad de su actividad, ella ha seguido vendiendo cachorros impunemente sin que desde el Consistorio se tomara ninguna medida", ha recalcado la presidenta de Justicia Animal, Matilde Cubillo.
También considera que esta sanción "irrisoria deja clara la postura del Ayuntamiento posicionándose de parte de una persona que presuntamente ha estado años maltratando a los animales". "El vídeo y las fotografías dejan muy claro la situación en la que esta persona ha estado criando y vendiendo ilegalmente cientos de cachorros", han añadido.
El colectivo Veggie for Animals denunció en abril el maltrato animal al que sometían a los animales y la falta de actuación por parte del Ayuntamiento. El Ayuntamiento de Tres Cantos, como medida provisional, anunció el pasado 27 de julio que procederá al cierre del centro y a la suspensión de su funcionamiento hasta que cuente con las preceptivas autorizaciones y registros.
Para ello dispone de dos meses para que los animales sean trasladados por su propietaria a un centro de animales de compañía autorizado, informando al Servicio Municipal de Vigilancia y Control de Animales de Compañía de su destino.
El pasado mes de mayo el Consistorio abrió un expediente sancionador contra los propietarios responsables de los animales identificados en la finca por infracciones administrativas a la Ley 4/2016, de 22 de julio, de Protección de Animales de Compañía de la Comunidad de Madrid.
