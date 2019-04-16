Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

La Policía desaloja la Torre Espacio en Madrid por un aviso de bomba

No se han producido heridos ni daños materiales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Torre Espacio (primera desde la derecha), en una vista general de las Cuatro Torres de Madrid. - EFE

La Torre Espacio (primera desde la derecha), en una vista general de las Cuatro Torres de Madrid. - EFE

La Policía Nacional está desalojando la Torre Espacio, uno de los rascacielos del Paseo de la Castellana de Madrid, por un supuesto aviso de bomba, sin que se hayan producido heridos ni daños materiales.

Hasta el lugar han llegado Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid y sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil en modo preventivo a disposición de la Policía Nacional, ha indicado a Europa Press una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad