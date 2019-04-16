La Policía desaloja la Torre Espacio en Madrid por un aviso de bomba

Publicidad
La Policía Nacional está desalojando la Torre Espacio, uno de los rascacielos del Paseo de la Castellana de Madrid, por un supuesto aviso de bomba, sin que se hayan producido heridos ni daños materiales.
Hasta el lugar han llegado Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid y sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil en modo preventivo a disposición de la Policía Nacional, ha indicado a Europa Press una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.
(Habrá ampliación)
