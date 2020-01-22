madridActualizado:
La borrasca Gloria deja tres desaparecidos, dos en Baleares y uno en Catalunya. En la mañana de este miércoles los Bombers han encontrado en buen estado, aunque desorientado, a un hombre de 80 años que se encontraba desaparecido desde lunes en Begues (Barcelona). En en Morella (Castellón) se ha localizado "en perfecto estado" en una masía aislada al hombre que estaba desaparecido, según ha informado el Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos (CPBC).
La Guardia Civil y Bomberos de Mallorca han la búsqueda del hombre desaparecido desde el pasado lunes por la tarde cuando practicaba barranquismo en el Torrent de Sa Mora, entre las localidades mallorquinas de Sóller y Fornalutx, ha informado el 112. El desaparecido, de 27 años, con experiencia en el descenso de torrentes, bajaba el cauce junto a un compañero que le perdió la pista.
La Guardia Civil de Ibiza busca a un joven británico de 25 años desaparecido desde anoche en Cala Portinatx, en el municipio ibicenco de Sant Joan, ha informado el 112. El dispositivo de búsqueda se despliega tanto por tierra, con agentes de la Guardia Civil, Protección Civil y Policía Local, como por mar, con una embarcación de la Guarida Civil.
Los bomberos de la Generalitat buscan desde anoche a un hombre desaparecido en Palamós (Girona). Habría caído al agua en el puerto mientras intentaba atar un barco.
La borrasca Gloria se ha ensañado con el litoral catalán, que ha sufrido la peor tormenta de levante de este siglo, y ha engullido el Delta del Ebro, dejando 43 heridos a lo largo de un episodio que continuará este miércoles más débil pero con abundantes lluvias en toda Cataluña, especialmente en la mitad norte y este.
