Borrasca Gloria Los vídeos del temporal: carreteras cortadas, nevadas copiosas y fuerte oleaje

Doscientas carreteras afectadas, cortes de luz, inundaciones y miles de alumnos sin clase es el balance de este martes de la borrasca que deja ya cuatro muertos y empieza a remitir.

21/01/2020.- Grandes olas sobrepasan el espigón del Puerto Olímpico de Barcelona hundiendo uno de los barcos atracados, este martes en el que Protección Civil ha recomendado evitar los desplazamientos por carretera, sobre todo en el Gironès y Baix Empordà
Grandes olas sobrepasan el espigón del Puerto Olímpico de Barcelona hundiendo uno de los barcos atracados. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Doscientas carreteras afectadas, cortes de luz, inundaciones y miles de alumnos sin clase es el balance de este martes de la borrasca Gloria que deja ya cuatro muertos y empieza a remitir tras anotar vientos de 144 kilómetros por hora, acumulaciones de lluvia de 200 litros por metro cuadrado, olas de 14 metros y temperaturas de 11 grados bajo cero.

