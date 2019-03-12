El próximo Consejo de Ministros analizará posibles medidas para detectar en internet manipulaciones de cara a las próximas elecciones generales y europeas, y la creación de una "unidad de control" en La Moncloa que haga frente a la desinformación.
Así lo ha explicado el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación, Josep Borrell, tras participar en un desayuno informativo de la Cámara de Comercio de Estados Unidos en España.
Borrell ha explicado que en toda Europa existe "una gran preocupación sobre las noticias falsas, desinformación e infundios" que circulan por la red y en el efecto que puedan tener de cara a las elecciones europeas del próximo 26 de mayo.
A este respecto ha explicado que la UE ha creado "dos grandes grupos de trabajo y una célula de crisis para afrontar las próximas elecciones y tratar de contener lo que sabemos va a ser un problema grave de desinformación y de interferencias desde fuera de la UE", y ha pedido la colaboración de todos los países.
Por eso, el próximo Consejo de Ministros analizará esta cuestión. "Intentaremos ponerlo en funcionamiento también aquí", ha asegurado.
Evitar que se favorezca el antieuropeísmo
Se trata de intentar evitar que este tipo de noticias falsas favorezcan a partidos extremistas y antieuropeístas y no tergiversen los resultados de los comicios.
"Sabemos que es así, hay experiencias del pasado, y es lógico que todos los países traten de hacer frente a eso", ha dicho Borrell, quien ha señalado que "todos los días desde el Ministerio constatamos que circulan informaciones voluntariamente falseadas".
El ministro ha señalado que "es tan fácil coger un texto de cualquier institución, darle la vuelta y hacerle decir lo que no dice y divulgarlo" que el verdadero reto "es detectar estas falsedades y medias verdades y contrarrestarlas" para que los ciudadanos tengan una información fiable.
"Es un gran reto para la democracia", ha subrayado Borrell, consciente de que este tipo de informaciones puede afectar el sentido del voto de los ciudadanos.
