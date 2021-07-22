La despedida de Jesús Cintora en 'Las Cosas Claras': "Hacemos periodismo, hay gente que por detrás hace otras cosas"

madridActualizado:
Este jueves se emitió el último programa de Las Cosas Claras de TVE, presentado por Jesús Cintora, después de que el Consejo de Administración de RTVE aprobase el pasado 2 de junio el cierre del formato para este 22 de julio, tras una prórroga de 16 programas. La decisión desató las críticas de ERC y Unidas Podemos y también las de muchos usuarios en las redes sociales.
En la última emisión, Cintora se ha despedido elogiando a su equipo y dejando algunos recados: "Nos quitaron de un programa con un Gobierno. Nos quitan también con otro Gobierno". Después añadió: "Hacemos periodismo, hay gente que por detrás hace otras cosas y con eso tenemos un problema muy gordo. Sean honestos hagan periodismo y muchísimas gracias".
Tampoco ha evitado entrar a las críticas que algunos deslizaron contra su programa: "La productora sigue, yo no. Yo no decidí externalizar esto, digo por algunos compañeros de Televisión Española. A mí me encargaron esto así. Así lo acepté y así me he dejado la piel por esta televisión, por esta cadena", añadió.
El eco de su discurso en las redes
Los tuiteros han querido sumarse a la despedida de Jesús Cintora y han expresado su apoyo al equipo por redes sociales.
