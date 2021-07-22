Estás leyendo: La despedida de Jesús Cintora en 'Las Cosas Claras': "Hacemos periodismo, hay gente que por detrás hace otras cosas"

La despedida de Jesús Cintora en 'Las Cosas Claras': "Hacemos periodismo, hay gente que por detrás hace otras cosas"

'Las cosas claras', el programa presentado por Jesús Cintora, ha emitido su último programa este jueves.

TVE

Este jueves se emitió el último programa de Las Cosas Claras de TVE, presentado por Jesús Cintora, después de que el Consejo de Administración de RTVE aprobase el pasado 2 de junio el cierre del formato para este 22 de julio, tras una prórroga de 16 programas. La decisión desató las críticas de ERC y Unidas Podemos y también las de muchos usuarios en las redes sociales.

En la última emisión, Cintora se ha despedido elogiando a su equipo y dejando algunos recados: "Nos quitaron de un programa con un Gobierno. Nos quitan también con otro Gobierno". Después añadió: "Hacemos periodismo, hay gente que por detrás hace otras cosas y con eso tenemos un problema muy gordo. Sean honestos hagan periodismo y muchísimas gracias".

Tampoco ha evitado entrar a las críticas que algunos deslizaron contra su programa: "La productora sigue, yo no. Yo no decidí externalizar esto, digo por algunos compañeros de Televisión Española. A mí me encargaron esto así. Así lo acepté y así me he dejado la piel por esta televisión, por esta cadena", añadió.

