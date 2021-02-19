Estás leyendo: Destrozan un centro de menores migrantes en Torredembarra (Tarragona)

CENTRO DE MENORES

Destrozan un centro de menores migrantes en Torredembarra (Tarragona)

Intress, la entidad social que gestiona este centro de jóvenes, ha definido como ejemplar la reacción de los 12 trabajadores del centro. 

Ventanas del centro de menores de Torredembarra (Tarragona), destrozadas tras los ataques. Roger Segura / ACN

TARRAGONA

Actualizado:

Un grupo de personas destrozó este jueves un centro de jóvenes migrantes de Torredembarra (Tarragona) e hirió a dos residentes, según han explicado los Mossos d'Esquadra. 

Fue después de una manifestación en que los vecinos reclamaban más seguridad a raíz de varios delitos presuntamente cometidos por unos jóvenes que vivían en una casa ocupada, y un grupo reducido de personas intentó entrar en esa casa en busca de alguno de los 'ocupas', pero la policía catalana lo evitó. 

Posteriormente, el grupo se fue y provocó daños en las instalaciones del centro de jóvenes migrantes, y atemorizó e hirió a dos de los residentes. 

Intress, la entidad social que gestiona este centro de jóvenes, ha definido como ejemplar la reacción de los 12 trabajadores del centro ante "un acto vandálico, oportunista y una expresión de odio" que ya se ha vivido otras veces en Catalunya, afirma en un comunicado. 

La entidad, que gestiona 168 centros, ha añadido que los derechos de los niños y los jóvenes "son prioritarios y conviene preservarlos a todos los niveles", ya que se les ha atacado en su intimidad y en su hogar, lamenta. 

También ha defendido "el derecho a las mismas oportunidades para todas las personas, el derecho al desarrollo individual en libertad", y han recalcado la fuerza de la comunidad que ha acogido estos jóvenes durante estos años.

