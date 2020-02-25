Estás leyendo: Prisión provisional para una mujer por maltratar a su bebé de cinco meses, ingresado en estado crítico

Maltrato infantil Prisión provisional para una mujer por maltratar a su bebé de cinco meses, ingresado en estado crítico

La pareja de la madre y su hermana quedaron en libertad, aunque continúan siendo investigados y su situación depende de la evolución médica de la menor, que permanece en coma.

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EUROPA PRESS
asturias

Actualizado:

público/agencias

Una mujer ha sido detenida en el municipio asturiano de Mieres y posteriormente trasladada al Centro Penitenciario de Asturias por maltratar presuntamente a su bebé, de tan solo cinco meses, según han confirmado fuentes policiales.

El bebé tuvo que ser trasladado al Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias, en Oviedo, dada la gravedad de las lesiones. Se desconoce si la niña, que se encuentra en estado crítico y ha llegado a estar en coma, ha manifestado alguna mejoría desde este lunes, confirma el periódico Levante-EMV

Según una información publicada este lunes por el diario regional El Comercio, el pequeño estaría ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos del área de Pediatría del (HUCA).

La pareja de la madre y su hermana quedaron en libertad, aunque siguen unidos a la causa como investigados

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias informa que este lunes tres personas fueron puestas a disposición judicial. Tras tomarles declaración y de acuerdo con el Ministerio Fiscal, el magistrado titular de dicho juzgado dictó un auto de prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza por homicidio en grado de tentativa para la madre de la menor, quien reconoció haber zarandeado a la niña unos días antes, sin poder explicar la causa concreta de la situación.

La pareja y la hermana de su pareja, que comparten casa con la madre y la niña, quedaron en libertad, pero siguen unidos a la causa como investigados y deberán comparecer en sede judicial los día 1 y 15 de cada mes.

Tanto la calificación del delito, como la situación personal de los tres investigados, puede ser modificado según vaya avanzando la instrucción y la evolución médica de la menor.

