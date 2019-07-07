Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Detenido por abusar sexualmente de una mujer en Teruel

Ha intervenido una patrulla de la Unidad de Prevención y Reacción (UPR) que han procedido a la detención del agresor como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual. La chica ha presentado denuncia.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
telefono maltrato 016

telefono maltrato 016

Un hombre de 26 años ha sido detenido esta madrugada por abusar sexualmente de una joven en Teruel. La capital turolense esta inmersa en las Fiestas de La Vaquilla.

Según ha informado la Delegación del Gobierno en Aragón, el arresto se ha producido sobre las 6.00 horas de este domingo, después de que un hombre haya intentado besar y tocar el pecho a una joven que se encontraba sentada en un portal de la calle Mayor hablando por teléfono.

En ese momento, ha intervenido una patrulla de la Unidad de Prevención y Reacción (UPR) que han procedido a la detención del agresor como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual. La chica ha presentado denuncia.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad