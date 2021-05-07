Detenido en Benalmádena un hombre tras apuñalar a su expareja, herida grave

madridActualizado:
Una joven de 18 años se encuentra ingresada en estado grave en el Hospital Clínico de Málaga tras ser apuñalada por su exnovio en Benalmádena (Málaga), que ya ha sido detenido, según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales y sanitarias.
La agresión se produjo sobre las 00.40 horas del pasado miércoles, día 5, en el edificio en el que reside el agresor, de 24 años y origen marroquí, situado en el núcleo de Arroyo de la Miel. Según las pesquisas policiales, el hombre atacó a la víctima con un arma blanca y le causó diversas heridas en la cabeza, cuello, abdomen y mama.
La investigación apunta a que él no aceptaba la ruptura de la relación, si bien los agentes están a la espera de poder tomar declaración a la víctima, ya que se encuentra hospitalizada.
De la noticia da cuenta este viernes el diario SUR. El hombre se negó a dejar en el buzón de ella un sobre con dinero que él debía. El agresor le pidió a su expareja que fuese a su casa a recoger el dinero.
Una vecina alertó a los servicios de emergencia del ruido y la discusión que se estaba produciendo en el rellano de la vivienda y poco después se registró una segunda llamada informando del suceso, que realizó el agresor.
La víctima fue evacuada en estado grave al Hospital Clínico (Virgen de la Victoria) de Málaga y posteriormente fue trasladada al Hospital Regional, donde fue intervenida quirúrgicamente por parte del equipo de Neurocirugía.
Al término de esa intervención, la paciente fue trasladada nuevamente al Clínico, en cuya UCI se encuentra ingresada con ventilación mecánica, según han dicho a Efe fuentes sanitarias. Por su parte, el agresor fue detenido y trasladado al Hospital Costa del Sol de Marbella porque presentaba heridas en las manos.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10, y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
