Detienen a un hombre tras confesar el asesinato de su mujer en Terrassa

Un nuevo caso de violencia machista –esta podría ser la víctima número 35 en lo que va de año a la espera de que lo confirmen fuentes institucionales– se ha producido en la localidad catalana de Terrassa (Barcelona). Un hombre ha matado a su mujer y a continuación ha confesado los hechos cometidos a las 10 de la mañana en una comisaria próxima al Passeig Vapor de dicha localidad, donde se ha producido el crimen machista y donde ambos residían.
Los agentes se han dirigido al lugar y han encontrado el cadáver de la mujer, por lo que han puesto el caso en conocimiento de los Mossos d'Esquadra, que han abierto una investigación sobre este crimen machista.
(Habrá ampliación)
