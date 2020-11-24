Detienen a una mujer por la muerte de su bebé de 18 meses en Málaga

málaga
Una mujer ha sido detenida por la Policía Nacional como presunta autora de la muerte violenta de su bebé de 18 meses, que ingresó cadáver en la tarde de este lunes en el Hospital Materno Infantil con lesiones compatibles con malos tratos.
La arrestada, de 22 años y nacionalidad española, está en dependencias de la Comisaría Provincial de Málaga a la espera de tomarle declaración y la Policía no descarta nuevas detenciones, según han informado fuentes policiales. El cuerpo del bebé ha sido trasladado al Instituto de Medicina Legal (IML) para hacerle la autopsia.
La madre llevó al hospital a su bebé para que lo atendieran, pero cuando los médicos fueron a asistirlo ya había fallecido y comprobaron que presentaba distintas lesiones en su cuerpo que podrían ser compatibles con malos tratos, por lo que se activó la comisión judicial y se alertó a la Policía, según adelanta el periódico Málaga Hoy.
