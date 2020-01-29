Estás leyendo: Detienen a una mujer por el robo de un cargamento de Satisfyer en Alicante

Satisfyer Detienen a una mujer por el robo de un cargamento de Satisfyer en Alicante

La Guardia Civil ha recuperado y devuelto a la compañía algo más de la mitad de estos artículos utilizados para la estimulación del clítoris.

Un coche de la Guardia Civil entra en los juzgados de Vélez. / EP
Una mujer ha sido detenida por su presunta relación en un robo de alrededor de 40 unidades de vibradores femeninos Satisfyer en una empresa comercializadora de Callosa de Segura, en Alicante.

Fuentes de la investigación han informado de que la sustracción de estos juguetes sexuales ocurrió hace unos días y que posteriormente la Guardia Civil ha recuperado y devuelto a la compañía alicantina algo más de la mitad de estos artículos utilizados para la estimulación del clítoris.

Dentro de la actuación del instituto armado para localizar estos juguetes sexuales se detuvo a una mujer, de quien las mismas fuentes consultadas no han precisado más datos.

