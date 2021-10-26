Estás leyendo: Una diputada chilena muestra su torso tras el cáncer de mama en la Asamblea: "La culpa la sentí desde el diagnóstico"

Una diputada chilena muestra su torso tras el cáncer de mama en la Asamblea: "La culpa la sentí desde el diagnóstico"

Alejandra Pérez ha mostrado con orgullo sus cicatrices: "No me haré la reconstrucción porque cada marca en mi pecho es un grito de alegría a la vida".

Alejandra Pérez durante el debate sobre la Constitución.
Alejandra Pérez durante el debate sobre la Constitución. TANIA MADARIAGA / Europa Press

El torso desnudo y una frase escrita en él: "Hasta que valga la pena vivir". Así subió la diputada de la Asamblea Constituyente chilena, Alejandra Pérez, al estrado mostrando las cicatrices que cubren su pecho tras superar un cáncer de mama.

La intervención de la diputada denuncia la desigualdad e injusticia del país: "La plata sobra, pero se reparte como un embudo: la parte grande para unos pocos y la abertura pequeña para muchos". Y pone su propia vida como ejemplo de ello: "La culpa la sentí desde el diagnóstico, culpa por poder sanar, por tener una cama y medicamentos. Culpa por estar en el sistema privado de salud".

Pérez recordó también a su madre, superviviente de la misma enfermedad que ella, y a todas las mujeres que han fallecido por cáncer. "No me haré la reconstrucción porque cada marca en mi pecho es un grito de alegría a la vida", ha sentenciado la diputada chilena.

Alejandra Pérez pertenece al grupo independiente de activistas Lista del Pueblo que surge tras las protestas de 2019, que exigían una mejora en los servicios de salud, la educación o pensiones.  Actualmente Chile se encuentra realizando una Nueva Constitución, porque la vigente lleva desde tiempos de Pinochet, que busca más igualdad y justicia.  

